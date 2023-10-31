1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Suspect In Plainfield Stabbing Of Boy And His Mother Pleads Not Guilty

October 31, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Suspect In Plainfield Stabbing Of Boy And His Mother Pleads Not Guilty
Joseph Czuba, 71, stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment in the murder of 6-year old Wadea Al-Fayoume, at the Will County, Ill., courthouse, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Joliet, Ill. Czuba is accused of fatally stabbing the Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother, was also charged with a hate crime. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Plainfield landlord accused of targeting his tenants because of their Muslim faith is pleading not guilty. Joseph Czuba appeared in court today facing murder, attempted murder, battery, and hate crime charges. The 71-year-old defendant is accused of stabbing a young boy to death and seriously wounding the child’s mother. The judge ordered Czuba to remain behind bars until his next pre-trial date on January 8.

Joseph Czuba, 71, center, stands with his attorneys George Lenard and Kylie Blatti, before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for Czuba’s arraignment in the murder of 6-year old Wadea Al Fayoume, at the Will County, Ill., courthouse, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Joliet, Ill. Czuba is accused of fatally stabbing the Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother, was also charged with a hate crime. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

