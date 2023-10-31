Suspect In Plainfield Stabbing Of Boy And His Mother Pleads Not Guilty

Joseph Czuba, 71, stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment in the murder of 6-year old Wadea Al-Fayoume, at the Will County, Ill., courthouse, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Joliet, Ill. Czuba is accused of fatally stabbing the Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother, was also charged with a hate crime. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Plainfield landlord accused of targeting his tenants because of their Muslim faith is pleading not guilty. Joseph Czuba appeared in court today facing murder, attempted murder, battery, and hate crime charges. The 71-year-old defendant is accused of stabbing a young boy to death and seriously wounding the child’s mother. The judge ordered Czuba to remain behind bars until his next pre-trial date on January 8.