SWAT Team Conducts Active Shooter Simulation at Plainfield Elementary School
By Monica DeSantis
Apr 8, 2019 @ 6:15 AM
Will County E.M.A.

Do not be alarmed. The Will County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team will conduct an active shooter simulation at Lakewood Falls Elementary School on Monday, April 8, 2019. The drill will run from about 4-5:30 p.m.

After the simulation, officers will continue training until about 10 p.m.

You will very likely see and hear a lot of police activity at and around both Lakewood Falls and Creekside elementary schools and in the area of Weber, Taylor and Budler Roads. This will include police, SWAT team members, mobile command vehicles and even a tank.

