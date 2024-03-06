Teen Arrested For Residential Burglary

On March 5th, at approximately 3:58pm, Bolingbrook Police officers responded to Lot P Fernwood Drive off of Lily Cache and Route 53 for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed a male walking in the area who matched the description of one of the two offenders which was given by an eyewitness.

The male then fled from an officer on scene and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The on-going investigation has linked the 14-year-old Bolingbrook teen to the crime scene, who has been charged with Residential Burglary and Resisting Arrest. The teen will see a Judge at the River Valley Justice Center in the morning.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.