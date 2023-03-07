Bolingbrook Home Invasion Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Three People

Byrion Montgomery/Bolingbrook Police Department mug shot

A teen suspected of killing three people during a home invasion in Bolingbrook is pleading not guilty. The 17-year-old defendant, Byrion Montgomery, who has been charged as an adult, is being held on 20-million dollars bail. The suspect was dating the teen girl who was killed during the Sunday night shooting. A fourth victim remains hospitalized in stable condition. The alleged offender is expected back in court on March 30th.