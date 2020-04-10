The District 202 Board of Education to Hold Session on April 13 at the Administrative Center
The Board will convene the meeting in Open Session at 6:30 p.m., then retire immediately to Closed Session. The Board will reconvene in Open Session at 7:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community members will not be allowed to enter the District Administrative Center for this meeting.
Board of Education members will participate in this meeting remotely in accord with Section 6 of Executive Order 5 issued on March 16, 2020. This meeting will be streamed live through Zoom and can be accessed below.
HERE IS THE AGENDA
PUBLIC COMMENT
Community members may email public comments to Tom Hernandez until 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020. All comments will be read during Open Session subject to the normal rules for public comment.
Please click the link below to join the webinar by:
Video:
https://psd202.zoom.us/j/576692860?pwd=ZGdJMFMrY2l6V1U0U3ZmTU13dURQQT09
Password: 0pmqMt
Iphone one-tap:
US: +13126266799,,576692860#,,#,726358# or +16465588656,,576692860#,,#,726358#
Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128
Webinar ID: 576 692 860
Password: 726358