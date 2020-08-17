This Labor Day, Remember: In Joliet Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
As Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer near, the Joliet Police Department is partnering with law enforcement throughout the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from Aug. 20 through the early-morning hours of Sept. 8. During this period, motorists in Joliet can expect to see stepped-up impaired driving patrols and seat-belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat-belt usage rates are at their lowest. Speeders and distracted drivers should also be aware. If you’re celebrating this Labor Day, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive drunk. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.
The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.