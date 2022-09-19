Thousands Of Illinois Residents Receive New COVID Booster Shot
September 19, 2022 11:58AM CDT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A number of Illinois residents are receiving the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot. As of Friday, health officials say nearly 189-thousand Illinoisans have received a dose of the updated vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of the month. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during a major surge of the Omicron variant.