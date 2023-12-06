Three Charged With Having Machine Guns Outside West Suburban Naperville Business
December 6, 2023 12:22PM CST
Three men are accused of having loaded machine guns and drugs in the parking lot of a business in west suburban Naperville. The defendants were denied release after a pretrial hearing. They face charges ranging from possession of a loaded machine gun to possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The alleged offenders were arrested Saturday night in the parking lot of a recreational business on Aurora Avenue.