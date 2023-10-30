Three District 86 Students Win First Place in Joliet Fire Department Poster Contest

(From left to right) First Place Winners: Mason Planco, first-grade student from Lynne Thigpen Elementary and Jorge Aguilera, second-grade student from M.J. Cunningham Elementary receive awards from Joliet Fire Chief Jeffery Carey and Deputy Chief John Stachelski

Joliet Public Schools District 86 students Jorge Aguilera, Emma Millett-Swan, and Mason Polanco who each received first place honors in the 2023 Joliet Fire Department Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest. The students were recognized with their parents at the Exchange Club Firefighter of the Year Banquet and the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors October school board meeting.

Mason Polanco, a student at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School, won first place in the first-grade category, Jorge Aguilera from M.J. Cunningham Elementary won first place in the second-grade category, and Eisenhower Academy student Emma Millett-Swan won first place for the fifth-grade category. Over 500 posters were submitted from local schools. Joliet Fire Department Chief Jeffery Carey and Deputy Chief John Stachelski presented the student winners with their framed fire safety poster and an award ribbon.