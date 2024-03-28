1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Tornadoes and Staying Safe: Learn From Local Meteorologist Hosted By Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

March 28, 2024 5:25AM CDT
Tornadoes and Staying Safe: Learn From Local Meteorologist Hosted By Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
Fox 32 meteorologist Mike Caplan

Tornadoes have touched down in Illinois in recent weeks and a local meteorologist will give a talk on how you can remain safe. Fox 32 News meteorologist Mike Caplan will give a talk at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet on Wednesday, April 3rd. It will be held at the Wallin Auditorium between noon and 1 p.m.  Light lunch will be provided.

Registration is required. RSVP by March 29th. Email [email protected].

