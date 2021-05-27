Tragic Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Child and Woman
Two people are dead following a crash last night in Joliet at Route 6 just east of Hollywood. The crash happened at about 6:22 p.m., a preliminary investigation indicates a sedan driven by a 27 year old female from Joliet with three passengers, ages 6 (male), 7 (female), 14 (female) was eastbound on Channahon Road and veered into oncoming traffic striking a westbound pickup truck head on. The truck was driven by a 48-year-old Joliet man.
The female driver and a 6-year-old male passenger of the sedan were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the 6-year-old male passenger died from his injuries upon arrival at the hospital. Joliet have also announced that the 27-year-old driver succumb to her injuries on Thursday morning. Two additional female passengers of the sedan, ages 12 and 7, were transported to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The male driver of the pickup truck was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center and then flown to Loyola Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.