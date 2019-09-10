WJOL on Air
Tragic Loss for Joliet Woman – Local Realtor Asking for Your Help
Sep 10, 2019 @ 8:04am
Linda Landrey the owner was in the shower on the morning of August 18th when lightning hit her home and burned everything she had and killed her dog. The owner had been struggling with her health and was planning on moving to Florida, where her daughter lives, with the proceeds of the sale of the home. But due to some financial challenges her insurance had lapsed and now Linda has lost everything.
Glenn Sharp is attempting to help the family raise the approximate value of the home which was about $80,000. There has been a GoFundMe set up by the family to take donations:
http://bit.ly/
LindaLandreyFireReliefFund
