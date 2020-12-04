      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Train Derailment Snarls Traffic In Plainfield

Dec 4, 2020 @ 5:25pm

A Canadian National locomotive has derailed in Plainfield, causing several crossings to be blocked in town, and traffic as a result is gridlocked through town. CN says that there are no dangerous goods onboard the train, and only the locomotive has derailed, but it is upright. As of press time, an investigation is currently ongoing. Plainfield Police tell WJOL that the crossings at Naperville Road, Route 126, Center Street, Eastern Avenue and Lockport Street. Illinois State Police have also shut down the ramp from southbound I-55 to Route 126 to alleviate traffic on Route 126 into the closure.

A press release is forthcoming. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest information.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Bolingbrook Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting At Local Gas Station
State Trooper Struck By Vehicle During Lockport Traffic Stop
Stalled Freight Train Blocks Roads In Joliet
Overnight Fire In Lockport: Building Collapses