Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont

August 15, 2022 10:02AM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago.  Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car.  The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The crash remains under investigation.

