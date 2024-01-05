Trouble at BBBS–Former Board President “Saddened by the News” But Did Nothing Wrong

1340 WJOL has learned that the Will County Sheriff’s Department is investigating financial discrepancies at Big Brother Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties. The Joliet Police filed a report after a complaint was made by some members of the board when they learned of potential monetary issues.

Multiple board members of BBBS are or were members of the Joliet Police Department so Joliet asked Will County to take over the investigation to avoid any conflicts.

WJOL talked with the new head of the board, former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner, who would not elaborate on the amount of money involved or what irregularities were discovered.

Roechner would confirm after the discovery was made, the board contacted the CEO Ted Brodeur and he abruptly resigned. Board president Neil Narine also resigned when questioned by the board.

WJOL did make contact with Brodeur but he did not want to comment at this time. Narine did want to clear his name. Speaking exclusively with 1340 WJOL and wjol.com, Narine admits the timing of his departure is bad, but insists he did nothing wrong,