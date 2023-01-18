1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Troy 30-C school board opens new addition to Administrative Center

January 18, 2023 2:03PM CST
Share
Troy 30-C school board opens new addition to Administrative Center
Front from left, Troy Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik, School Board President Mark Griglione, and school board members Kristin Cross and Sabrina Price. Back from left, board members Bryan Ogrizovich, Robert Bodach and Jerry Bené. On screen, board member Dr. Cynthia Jo Rasmussen Grabavoy.

Troy Community School District 30-C now has more room in its District Office Administrative Center for school board meetings, Coffee with the Superintendent gatherings, professional development and other events.

A new addition has technology upgrades and will also enable more than 100 people to attend events there. The addition can also be closed off from the existing room to create smaller spaces.

The school board thanked staff and contractors for their hard work.

We’re very happy to have the new addition,” Troy 30-C School Board President Mark Griglione said at the ribbon cutting, “especially when we have students and guests attend our monthly school board meetings. We will be able to entertain more guests in one space and hear them more clearly.

Popular Posts

1

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
2

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round
3

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
4

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
5

Joliet's Olive Garden Taking Shape

Recent Posts