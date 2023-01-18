Troy 30-C school board opens new addition to Administrative Center

Front from left, Troy Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik, School Board President Mark Griglione, and school board members Kristin Cross and Sabrina Price. Back from left, board members Bryan Ogrizovich, Robert Bodach and Jerry Bené. On screen, board member Dr. Cynthia Jo Rasmussen Grabavoy.

Troy Community School District 30-C now has more room in its District Office Administrative Center for school board meetings, Coffee with the Superintendent gatherings, professional development and other events.

A new addition has technology upgrades and will also enable more than 100 people to attend events there. The addition can also be closed off from the existing room to create smaller spaces.

The school board thanked staff and contractors for their hard work.