Twenty-Three Establishments Participating in Joliet Area Restaurant Week
Twenty-three Joliet Area Restaurants are offering significant discounts to patrons during the 2021 Joliet Area Restaurant Week, which takes place between April 15th – 30th, 2021. The event is a partnership between the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce, and the 23 participating locations.
The locations participating in Joliet Area Restaurant Week are:
99 Hops House (Joliet) – $12.99 per person Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich Prefixed Menu
Al’s Steak House (Joliet) – Free dessert with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Bishops Hill Winery (Joliet) – 30% off Deluxe Wine Tasting ($20 value for $14)
Burger Theory (Joliet) – $25.00 per person Select Choice of House Burger Prefixed Menu
Catrinas Mex (Joliet) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free
Chévere Latin Café (Joliet) – Free dessert with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Cut 158 Chophouse (Joliet) – Free dessert with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Final Cut Steakhouse (Joliet) – $29.99 per person Surf and Turf Prefixed Menu
Great American Bagel (Joliet) – 20% off purchase
Hamburgerseria (Joliet) – Free dessert with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Happy Falafel (Plainfield) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free
Heroes West (Joliet) – Free dessert or appetizer with each regularly priced entrée purchase
The Jacob Henry Mansion Estate (Joliet) – Free dessert with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Jitters Coffee House (Joliet) – Buy one regular priced breakfast sandwich or drink, receive one at equal or lesser value for free
Joliet American Legion (Joliet) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free
K Ribs BBQ (Joliet) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free
MyGrain Brewing Company (Joliet) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free. Selection must be from the entrée category on the menu
Popus Gourmet Popcorn (Joliet) – Free small popcorn with purchase of a medium or large popcorn.
Public Landing (Lockport) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free
The Reserve Steakhouse (Joliet) – Free dessert or appetizer with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Saveur at City Center (Joliet) – Free dessert or appetizer with each regularly priced entrée purchase
Sunshine Mexican Café (Joliet) – Buy one regularly priced entrée, receive one at equal of lesser value for free
Syl’s Chophouse (Rockdale) – $50 per person 12oz. Ribeye and 3 Jumbo Shrimp Prefixed Menu
TCBY Shorewood Crossing (Shorewood) – 25% off total bill
Thrive (Joliet) – Thursday (4/15, 4/22, 4/29) – Enjoy a charcuterie plate on the house for each dine-in table or to-go order. Wednesday (4/21, 4/28) – Complimentary Amuse Bouche and dessert with each dine-in or to-go order.
When dining, patrons are encouraged to take a picture of their food and upload it through a unique QR code located at each restaurant. (Those taking their food to go will receive a flier with the QR code on it). Those uploading photos and completing the form will be entered to win one of several prizes, including restaurant gift certificates, hotel room nights, and more. Complete rules are available at JolietAreaRestaurantWeek.com.
For more information about Joliet Area Restaurant Week, please visit JolietAreaRestaurantWeek.com. You can also follow Joliet Area Restaurant Week on social media at facebook.com/JolietRestaurantWeek and twitter.com/jolietrweek.