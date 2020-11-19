      Breaking News
Underwood Declares Victory Over Oberweis

Nov 19, 2020 @ 11:27am
Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., talks to reporters in St. Charles, Ill., on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is declaring victory over Republican challenger Jim Oberweis in the 14th Congressional District race more than two weeks after Election Day.  Underwood’s declaration last night came as the final count showed her lead had grown to more than five-thousand votes from nearly 401-thousand ballots cast.  Oberweis has called for a recount of selected precincts throughout the district, which includes portions of Lake, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, DuPage, and Will counties.  The state-Senator had declared victory on social media a day after the election but a number of mail-in votes still needed to be counted.

