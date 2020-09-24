United First Airline To Launch COVID-19 Testing Program For Travelers
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
Chicago-based United Airlines is on track to become the first airline in the country to begin a COVID-19 testing program for air travelers. They have already set up a pilot project at the San Francisco International Airport Terminal. It will officially start on October 15th for people leaving San Francisco to Hawaii. The test can be taken on the day of your flight and the results should be available in 15 minutes.