Unplug Illinois Day and Be With Nature At Will County Forest Preserves

Ditch your electronic devices and enjoy a bit of nature during the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day. To help you disconnect from the internet and reconnect with nature, the Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering three outdoor programs:
Forest Preserve District of Will County nature programs
Sidewalk Chalk Challenge: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, July 8 through July 24, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Create a unique chalk design and have Forest Preserve staff photograph your creation. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most reflective of Monee Reservoir and best in show. Free, all ages.
Boat America Boating Certification Course: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 8, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. This in-depth U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary certification program is taught by experienced and knowledgeable Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. The course fee covers the cost of the Boat America workbook. All graduates receive a certificate of completion. Some insurance companies will offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete this course. Cost, $25 per person. Ages 12 or older. Register by July 3; sign up online or call 708-534-8499.
Early Morning Bird Hike: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Join the Forest Preserve District on a guided hike in search of birds in the preserves. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by July 8; sign up online or call 708-946-2216.
Volunteer Morning: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet. Get some fresh air and exercise while removing brush and invasive species. An RSVP is required. Complete an online wavier to participate or contact Emily Kenny, volunteer services supervisor, at 815-722-7364 or [email protected], if you have a 2022 waiver on file.
Explore the Outdoors – Pond Adventure: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Join a Forest Preserve naturalist to search for insects, turtles and more. Free, all ages. Register by July 11; sign up online or call 815-722-9470.
Discovery Isle – Wild Edibles: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Eat a bug, munch on some greenery and investigate nature’s bounty. This is a drop-in program. Free, all ages.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.