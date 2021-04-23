      Breaking News
Vaccine Appointments Available In Bolingbrook This Saturday

Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:29am
The Village of Bolingbrook has appointments available for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older, from 8 a.m. to noon THIS SATURDAY, April 24, 2021.

These are 1st dose appointments ONLY.

***You DO NOT have to live in Bolingbrook, however, it is preferred that you live in Will County.

Schedule your appointment using the following link:

CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE

KEY INFORMATION

Where:

Bolingbrook Community Center

201 Canterbury Ln – Door A

When:

Saturday, April 248:00am-12:00pm

You may receive your first dose on April 24 if you meet the following qualifications:

  • 18 years old or older
  • Are available to receive your 2nd dose at the same location exactly 4 weeks from your first dose. (May 19, or May 22)

 

