Vaccine Appointments Available In Bolingbrook This Saturday
The Village of Bolingbrook has appointments available for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older, from 8 a.m. to noon THIS SATURDAY, April 24, 2021.
These are 1st dose appointments ONLY.
***You DO NOT have to live in Bolingbrook, however, it is preferred that you live in Will County.
Schedule your appointment using the following link:
CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE
KEY INFORMATION
Where:
Bolingbrook Community Center
201 Canterbury Ln – Door A
When:
Saturday, April 24: 8:00am-12:00pm
You may receive your first dose on April 24 if you meet the following qualifications:
- 18 years old or older
- Are available to receive your 2nd dose at the same location exactly 4 weeks from your first dose. (May 19, or May 22)