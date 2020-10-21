Valley View School District Pauses Hybrid Learning Transition
Valley View School District bus/md
Valley View School District has announced that they are pausing the transition to hybrid learning. In a video to parents and students, Superintendent of Schools Rachel Kinder said:
As you are aware, last week the VVSD Board of Education gave District Administration approval to begin the Stage 3 transition to our hybrid learning plan for our students.
In the spirit of full transparency, we told the Board and Community that with any plan, we will continually reassess changing conditions and our current status and if necessary, take a pause on the implementation of our plan to return students to our classrooms.
Today, we have made the decision to enact a two-week pause in our timeline to bring Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade hybrid program students back to school.
The pause means at the earliest the Bridge program for elementary students begins November 9th, with on-site hybrid learning tentatively beginning on November 16th. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for more developments on this story, and how other school districts are handling the latest on the mitigations in our area.