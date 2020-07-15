Vehicle Involved In Crest Hill Shooting Death Ends Up In WJOL Parking Lot
City of Crest Hill/md
Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark releasing the name of a person of interest in the shooting death of a 16 year old on Monday night. Police would like to speak with 20-year old Travian Terrell of Joliet.
It was on Monday night, that Crest Hill Police responded to a 911-disturbance call and possible shots fired in the 1700 block of Arbor Lane. Clark says the 16 year old was found shot in an apartment and died at the scene. Clark says WJOL played a role in helping identify key information in the case. A vehicle identified in the case was dropped off in the parking lot of WJOL studios. Surveillance video from the parking lot helped police in their investigation.
The relationship between the victim and the person of interest is not being released although it is known the two did know each other.
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information, please call Investigator Joe Locasto 815-741-5115. Anonymous information can be left with Will County Crime stoppers 800-323-6734.