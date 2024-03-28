Vietnam Commemoration Ceremony At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

VFW Honors National Vietnam War Veterans Day



Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood will holding a public Vietnam Commemoration Ceremony on Friday, March 29th. Visitors may park behind the flag pole prior to the event starting at 10am.

For the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and for our nation, National Vietnam War Veterans Day is one of high importance and significance. Though long overdue, it is the day when America recognizes each and every Vietnam War veteran, to include those who have yet to return home and are still unaccounted for.

Made official through the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, on March 29 we honor the great service and sacrifice of our Vietnam War veterans through ceremonies and celebrations across the nation. The date is significant as on that date more than 50 years ago, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived home on U.S. soil.

From February 1961 – May 1975, more than 3.4 million Americans served in support of U.S military operations in Vietnam and Southeast Asia; more than 58,000 gave their lives and nearly 1,580 service men remain unaccounted for according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we honor and remember our Vietnam veterans for their sense of duty, unselfish devotion and courageous willingness to put their country first. It is because of their service and tenacity that VFW senior leaders continue the VFW’s annual tradition of traveling to Vietnam in support of U.S. government efforts to account for those still missing and unaccounted for, in hopes of finally bringing them home.

To all Vietnam veterans: Today and every day, on behalf of the more than 1.4 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary, thank you for your service, and welcome home.

Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Program

Friday, March 29, 2024 @ 10:00am

Opening Remarks/Welcome – Cemetery Assistant Director, Matthew K. Ulrich

Prayer – Dennis Mitzner

Wreath Laying – Clifford Lauderdale & John Walker – Vietnam Veterans

Pinning of Vietnam Veterans- ALNC Staff

Rendering of Military Honors – ALNC Memorial Squad – Friday Squad

Bagpiper – ALNC Memorial Squad