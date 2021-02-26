Visitation for Lynne Lichtenauer Sunday
Visitation for beloved community member Lynne Lichtenauer will be at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home on Sunday, from 2 – 8 p.m. Facemasks, social distancing, and capacity restrictions will be observed.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus at 10:00 a.m. with a maximum capacity of 150 guests.
Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Joliet Area Historical Museum, Rialto Square Theatre Foundation, or Silver Cross Hospital Foundation.
Lichtenauer was 81 when she passed away at her home on Tuesday, after a courageous battle with cancer.