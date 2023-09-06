VNA Health Care Holds Grand Opening In Joliet

A new 14,000 square foot facility will significantly expand VNA’s services for the Joliet community, reaching 5,000 new patients over the next two years

VNA Health Care held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Joliet. The new facility at 1501 West Jefferson Street includes 26 medical exam rooms, a wellness kitchen, waiting areas, a laboratory, nursing stations, mental/behavioral health counseling rooms, and a drive-through pharmacy. At the newly completed 14,000 square foot facility, VNA physicians and nurse practitioners offer family practice, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and mental/behavioral health services. This extra capacity allows VNA to expand its services for Joliet and surrounding communities, and they expect to serve 5,000 patients and complete 25,000 exams over the next two years.

At a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony VNA President and CEO Linnea Windel was joined by Congressman Bill Foster, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, State Senator Rachel Ventura, State Representative Dagmara Avelar, Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, and others to celebrate the new facility and recognize the impact this new health center brings to the community.