VVSD Transportation Jobs Available

District Offering Signing Bonus of up to $1000
As in the case of several other service-oriented organizations, Valley View School District Transportation is facing staffing challenges during the pandemic. So far, our transportation staff has been able to satisfy all our commitments. However, there have been times since the start of the school year we’ve been forced to alter routes and find creative solutions to provide the level of safety and service that VVSD’s students deserve and parents, guardians, and the entire community have come to expect.
We are approaching a point where we might be forced to limit our services simply because the demand for services cannot be met by our current supply of drivers.
The simplest solution to this challenge is to increase our supply of personnel by adding new members to our transportation team.
In addition to competitive wages, VVSD is currently offering a signing bonus of up to $1000, insurance benefits, a pension plan, and a six-hour per day guarantee. VVSD maintains a modern bus fleet (all buses are under five years old) and presents the option of earning additional wages for field trips and co-curricular activities. We especially encourage our community’s seasoned citizens who might be looking for a well-paying way to spend a few hours each day while also helping our current learners.
Please visit www.vvsd.org/jobs to view our openings and apply for employment.
VVSD Press Release