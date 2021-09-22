      Weather Alert

Waves Crashing Into Lake Shore Drive Trail Could Be Dangerous

Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:44am
High winds create huge wave crashing along a Lake Michigan retaining wall at Chicago's 31st Street Beach Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, in Chicago. Winds gusting up to 65 mph caused Lake Michigan waves to slam into the Chicago shoreline. The waves slowed traffic along Lake Shore Drive and prompted the cancellation of a Halloween attraction. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard statement for portions of North Central Illinois and Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana. There is a risk for Lakeshore flooding and very dangerous waves are expected along the lake through tonight. In addition, winds may gust as high as 45 mph near the lake this afternoon and tonight.

Bikers, walkers and runners should be aware that waves crashing into the Chicago lakefront trail would be dangerous plus there is a high swim risk. The Chicago Park District reminding people to stay out of the water and that beaches are closed now that the season is over and there are no lifeguards on hand.

