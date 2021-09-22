Waves Crashing Into Lake Shore Drive Trail Could Be Dangerous

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard statement for portions of North Central Illinois and Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana. There is a risk for Lakeshore flooding and very dangerous waves are expected along the lake through tonight. In addition, winds may gust as high as 45 mph near the lake this afternoon and tonight.
Bikers, walkers and runners should be aware that waves crashing into the Chicago lakefront trail would be dangerous plus there is a high swim risk. The Chicago Park District reminding people to stay out of the water and that beaches are closed now that the season is over and there are no lifeguards on hand.