      Weather Alert

Weekend Ramp and Lane Closures on Westbound I-80 in Joliet

Oct 21, 2021 @ 1:04pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the continuation of pavement patching and repairs to Interstate 80 in Joliet. The construction will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, starting at 10 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. At least one westbound lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound I-80 and ramps will not be impacted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Popular Posts
Manhunt Underway in Tinley Park
Early Morning Crash in Front of the Stateville Correctional Center
Bus Fire Injures 2 in Plainfield
NorthPoint Finds Finds A Way Into Joliet
UPDATE: MAN FOUND SAFE (LOCKPORT MAN MISSING - SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC)
Connect With Us Listen To Us On