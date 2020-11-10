      Breaking News
White Sox Manager La Russa Charged With DUI

Nov 10, 2020 @ 8:13am
St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, April 20, 2010, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cardinals 9-7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New White Sox manager Tony La Russa is facing a DUI charge related to an incident in February. ESPN reports the case was filed October 28th, one day before the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring. Court records show La Russa is accused of running his car into a curb on February 24th near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The Hall of Famer was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The 76-year-old refused to submit to a breath test or provide a blood or urine sample to test his blood-alcohol level, so an officer obtained a search warrant to take a blood sample. It’s the second known drunken driving arrest for La Russa, who in 2007 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in Jupiter, Florida.

