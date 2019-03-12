Wife Of Slain McHenry Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Pens Letter About Husband

This photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Keltner. Floyd E. Brown is accused of fatally shooting Keltner, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The wife of the McHenry County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed last week in Rockford wants her husband to be remembered as a great man who sacrificed his life to protect others. In a heartfelt letter published yesterday, Becki Keltner called Deputy Jacob Keltner a tough guy but a secret sweetheart who loved his job, was an amazing father and a die-hard Cubs fan. She said her husband was her rock and that he supported her through thick and thin. Visitation for the deputy is today at DeFiore Funeral Home in Huntley, with his funeral to be held tomorrow at Woodstock North High School.