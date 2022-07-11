Weather Alert
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
WJOL Live
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL’s Bracket Mania Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Warrant Scam in the Community
Jul 11, 2022 @ 12:06pm
In recent days, several Will County residents have been contacted by unknown individuals identifying themselves as a deputy from the Will County Sheriff’s department. The fraudulent deputy informs the resident that they have a warrant out for their arrest and if they do not pay the fees associated with the warrant, they will be arrested and put in jail. The Sheriff’s Office does not call residents informing them that they have a warrant out for their arrest.
If you receive one of these calls, you can verify whether or not you have a warrant by visiting
www.willcountywarrants.com.
Do not engage in conversations with these individuals. Do not give any personal or financial information over the phone and do not purchase gift cards or arrange payments with anyone you are not positive is legitimate.
The number that is most frequently used is: 815-768-3894 and shows it to be Will County Sheriff’s Office. If you call the number back it sounds just like the actual Sheriff’s Office phone prompting message with the Warrant Division as being one of the options. Do not call this number back and do not follow the prompts.
Popular Posts
Chicago's Gain is Joliet's Loss
Illinois State Police Investigate Mob Violence
Report: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Wants Domed Stadium For Bears
Fake Name Doesn't Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet
Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot
Recent Posts
Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Warrant Scam in the Community
2 mins ago
Businesses To Reopen Today Near Site Of Highland Park Mass Shooting
2 mins ago
Allie Quigley Wins WNBA Three-Point Contest
2 mins ago
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
WJOL Live
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL’s Bracket Mania Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On