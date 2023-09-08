Will County Board Executive Session Holding Firm On Demolition Of Old Courthouse

The Will County Board met in executive session this week and holding firm to a previous decision to demolish the old Will County Courthouse. The vote was 7-4.

The county board voted back in 2019 to tear it down and, in late 2020, the old courthouse closed. That’s also when the new Will County Courthouse opened across the street.

The executive session this week decided to not open up the discussion again for the full board according to Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. The county will have to get permits from the city of Joliet to tear down the building.

Meanwhile, at the end of August the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission recommended local landmark designation for the old courthouse and the Joliet City Council is expected to vote up or down on September 19th.

The Brutalist architecture was designed by C. f. Murphy and Associates in Chicago. Other examples of this type of architecture includes Marina City and River City in Chicago. Even if the Joliet City Council saves the building from demolition it could still face the wrecking ball. The building and land must be used in the public interest, i.e. a park and not for private gain.