Will County Board Moves Ahead with Morgue Project
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Will County Board Capital Improvements Committee took the first formal step today to begin construction of a new county morgue by approving the framework of the process to bid out the design and building of the facility. The current county morgue is located at the County’s Caton-Farm Road facility where the Coroner, Division of Transportation, and Sheriff’s Department share space. The need for a new morgue has been a high priority for newly elected Coroner Laurie Summers. The County Board has worked to prioritize this project among many other important projects and will take further action in the coming weeks to formalize the funding and bid process to make this project a reality.
The next step for this process will be formal action by the County Board’s Finance Committee and further action to finalize the bid process so that final design work can be completed. The goal is to begin construction later in 2021.