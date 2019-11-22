      Weather Alert

Will County Board Passes Balanced Budget

Nov 22, 2019 @ 1:09am
Will County Buidling

The Will County Board has approved a balanced budget of $624 million for the upcoming fiscal year that contains no new taxes and continues to provide essential services to taxpayers. For the fifth year in a row, the board has lowered the tax rate. The 2019 tax rate will be 0.5795% which is lower than the 2018 tax rate of 0.5927%.

Rating agencies like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s continue to recognize Will County for its diverse tax base, stable financial performance, and strong reserves and liquidity. The county maintains an AA+ bond rating

