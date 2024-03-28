Will County Community health Center Partners with Genoa Healthcare To Provide Pharmacy Services

Will County Community Health Center and Genoa Healthcare have partnered to provide pharmacy services for the Will County community in one convenient location, located within the Will County Community Health Center at 1106 Neal Avenue in Joliet.

“We are pleased to introduce our new on-site pharmacy services from Genoa Healthcare,” said Mary Maragos, Chief Executive Officer of the Will County Community Health Center. “They are a full-service pharmacy and will participate in our discount 340B program. They offer additional value-added services such as bilingual staff, personal calls to patients for refill reminders, deliveries, assistance with prior authorizations, durable medical equipment, and vaccinations, if needed. They have experience co-locating in other Federal Qualified Health Centers such as Heartland and the Lake County Community Health Center, and public health departments such as Lake County and DuPage County. All were very satisfied with their relationship and services with Genoa and heartily recommended them.”



Genoa Healthcare is dedicated to serving the needs of those in the behavioral health and substance use disorder communities as well as those who have complex, chronic conditions. The pharmacy can fill all medications onsite, saving Community Health Center patients multiple pharmacy stops. The pharmacy also offers free medication mailing and no-cost pre-filled pill organizers to help keep patients on track and adherent to their medications. The Genoa pharmacy team can assist with insurance plans and questions, including Medicaid and Medicare, and assist in transferring prescriptions from other pharmacies to Genoa Healthcare. Residents do not need to be patients of the Will County Community Health Center to utilize the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy.

The Genoa Healthcare pharmacy at the Will County Community Health Center will open April 2, 2024, with hours of operation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pharmacy team will take a daily lunch break from 12:30 pm to 1 p.m. The pharmacy will host a grand-opening event at a later date. The Genoa Healthcare pharmacy can be contacted directly at 815-280-6147 beginning on April 2.

More information on the Will County Community Health Center can be found at: https://willcountyhealth.org/chc. Additional information on Genoa Healthcare be found at: https://www.genoahealthcare.com.