Will County Coroner Identifies Man In Bolingbrook Police Activity

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has identified the man who was found dead in a home on the 300-block of Applewood Court. 76-year-old Carlos Hevia was pronounced dead at the scene of yesterday’s police activity. The initial coroner’s report states that Hevia died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bolingbrook Police are investigating the situation. Final cause and manner of death are pending autopsy, police and toxicological reports.