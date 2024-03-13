1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Coroner Identifies Man In Bolingbrook Police Activity

March 13, 2024 5:58PM CDT
Share
Will County Coroner Identifies Man In Bolingbrook Police Activity
Photo: WJOL News File

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has identified the man who was found dead in a home on the 300-block of Applewood Court. 76-year-old Carlos Hevia was pronounced dead at the scene of yesterday’s police activity. The initial coroner’s report states that Hevia died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bolingbrook Police are investigating the situation. Final cause and manner of death are pending autopsy, police and toxicological reports.

Popular Posts

1

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees
2

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
3

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
4

Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified
5

Vehicle In Saturday's Hit And Run Located

Recent Posts