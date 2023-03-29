Will County Coroner Updates Two Area Cases

The Will County Coroner has identified the names of the victims in two fatal incidents from Monday evening. The victim in Monday evening’s fatal shooting on Fairlane Drive has been identified as 53-year-old Matthew Woodfork the third. His cause of death has been determined as sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Meanwhile, the two individuals who were found dead in a car in the Lockport Walmart parking lot Monday evening have been identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Stucke Sr, and 37-year-old Jacqueline Birsa. According to Lockport Police, both subjects appeared to be homeless and to have been living out of the vehicle that they died in, a 2008 Dodge Avenger.



The two were involved in a dating relationship with each other. While any final cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner, it is believed that their deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning. This is based on the condition of the victims bodies, their position inside the vehicle, and the physical condition of the car, which included a broken exhaust pipe.