Will County Division of Transportation Holding Public Information Meeting for Study of Mills Road and Cherry Hill Road Corridor

The Will County Division of Transportation (DOT) will hold an open house Public Information Meeting to hear feedback on possible improvements to Mills Road and Cherry Hill Road in unincorporated Joliet Township, the City of Joliet, and the Village of New Lenox. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Nowell Park Recreation Center, Rooms C & D, 199 Mills Rd, Joliet, IL 60433.

Will County DOT is beginning Phase 1 of a study to identify improvements to the corridor, which consists of Mills Road from IL Route 53 to Cherry Hill Road and Cherry Hill Road from Mills Road to US Route 30. This corridor serves as a local gateway that connects many suburban, rural, and industrial properties.

The Mills-Cherry Hill Study will work to develop a strategy to address safety and mobility in the corridor, including by addressing the following issues:

Distressed pavement that has exceeded its useful life.

Safety concerns for all roadway users.

Gaps in the pedestrian and bicycle network.

Pavement flooding & ponding in roadside ditches

Attendees will have the opportunity to review exhibits about the need for the study and ask questions directly with representatives during this open-house style meeting. Public comments can be made in written format, during, and after the meeting, by email at [email protected], or online at www.MillsCherryHillStudy.com. All comments received by Friday, November 17, 2023 will be summarized and become part of the Public Information Meeting record.

The meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Will County DOT by email at [email protected] or by phone at (815) 727-8476.