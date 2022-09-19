Will County Hosting Career Fair on September 20

Will County Office Building

County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and the Workforce Services Division of Will County will be hosting a Will County Career Fair to highlight open positions with county departments. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20 at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet.

Representatives from various county offices will be on site to answer questions, accept applications, and have preliminary interviews. The Will County Human Resource Department will also be available to share information about the hiring process and county benefits. Participating Will County offices include the Forest Preserve District, Laraway Communication Center, Division of Transportation, Supervisor of Assessments Office, Clerk’s Office, Health Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Sunny Hill Nursing Home.

In addition to current careers within county government, the Workforce Services Division of Will County is also able to assist residents with a variety of skills training and connections with employers across the region.

Those interested can register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/b8r2cfh