Will County Jail Inmate Accused of Murder-For-Hire Plot

Michael Y. Liu

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley has announced that charges have been filed in a murder for hire plot. Michael Liu has been in the custody of the Will County Sheriff’s Office since December 2, 2022.

That December incident saw Liu violently attack his in-laws at their home in unincorporated Crete. He’s been charged with aggravated domestic battery, residential burglary, home invasion, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and other weapon related offenses in connection to that attack.

On January 13, 2023, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was notified by staff at the Will County Adult Detention Facility that Liu had approached several inmates in regards to hiring a hitman to murder the witnesses on the case for which he is currently in-custody. He allegedly offered $20,000 for the murder of witnesses connected to his original case.

Detectives started an investigation and were able to record Liu discussing his murder plot with other inmates. Michael Y. Liu was served his arrest warrant at the Adult Detention Facility and had his bond set at $1,000,000.