Will County Sheriff’s Investigate Early Morning Shooting On Seil Road
The Will County Sheriff’s with assistance from the Shorewood police department investigating a shooting. At 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd deputies were dispatched to Gas and Wash in Troy Township (Shorewood). Authorities spoke to a 34-year-old man who stated that he was traveling east on Seil Road when he saw a work van on the side of the road. He saw a man in front of the vehicle. He drove passed the van when he heard a bang and felt pain in his left arm. He drove to the Gas and Wash. A bullet hole was observed in the trunk of his vehicle that penetrated the rear seat. The man suffered a large bruise. Deputies are in the area and investigating the incident according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.