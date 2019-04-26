William B. Orenic Intermediate School Raises More Than $6,000 for Cancer Research

William B. Orenic Intermediate School students received a “Minute-to-win-it” assembly for topping their goal in a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser. Here, W.B.O. student Hannah Rasmussen competes in the “Stack Attack” game.

Students and staff at Troy’s William B. Orenic Intermediate School recently raised $6,185 for cancer research and patient care through The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The school’s Young Achievers Service Club led the effort by accepting dollar donations allowing students to wear “funky” hair, hats and sunglasses to school and through other fundraisers.

For reaching their goal, the students were given a “Minute-to-win-it” assembly where students challenged staff in games of cup stacking, the hungry hippo game, balloon races and other games.

W.B.O. sponsors for the Young Achievers Service Club are Chelsea Stoltz and Alison Radek. William B. Orenic Intermediate School is a Troy Community School District 30-C school.