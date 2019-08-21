Wilmington City Council Votes Against Pot Sales
Last night, the Wilmington City Council voted to prohibit the selling of recreational marijuana within the city limit’s of Wilmington.
The current mayor Roy Strong was against the sale of recreational marijuana within his city’s limits. The former mayor of Wilmington Marty Orr was for the sale of recreational marijuana within the city of Wilmington.
The final vote was 5 alderman against the sale of recreational marijuana within Wilmington and 3 alderman chose to “abstain” when asked to cast their vote. So starting on January 1st, 2020 no recreational marijuana will be allowed to be sold within the Wilmington city limits.