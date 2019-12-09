WJOL Pigskin Preview Player of the Week Recognized
Dan Jezik, AJ Henning
Gatto’s in New Lenox hosted the annual WJOL Pigskin Preview Player of the Week banquet hosted by Kevin Molloy from State Farm. Weekly winners of the Player of the Week award were honored. Taking home the biggest prize of all were our co-players of the year. AJ Henning of Lincoln Way East and Dan Jezik of Coal City. Jezik led the Coalers with 2315 yards rushing and 27 TD’s while AJ was the Sun Times player of the year had 27 TD’s and named Illinois Gatorade Player of the year and just named the Under Armor All American team.
Rob Zvonar was named coach of the year, for leading Lincoln-Way East to their third championship.