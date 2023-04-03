1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

WJOL’s Morning Host Wins Award at GACS

April 3, 2023 6:25AM CDT
Share
WJOL’s Morning Host Wins Award at GACS
Scott Slocum wins GACS Volunteer of Year Award/md

The 15th annual Guardian Angel Dancing with our Local Stars was held on Saturday night. Previous winners of the event participated and Jamie Shimer from Hometown National Bank was the winner, but also our very own Scott Slocum was awared the 2023 volunteer of the year for his work with Guardian Angel. Every year WJOL highlights the dancers and brings awareness to the community through interviews with GACS during October’s Domestic Violence Awareness month and April during Sexual Assault Awareness month.  More than 500 people attended Saturday’s event at Bobak’s in Woodridge the major fundraiser for GACS.

Jamie Shimer wins the 15th annual Angelica Dancing with Our Local Stars

Popular Posts

1

Victims Identified In Fatal Crash Where Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Violent Week At Joliet High Schools
3

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
4

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
5

Update: Lockport Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Car At Walmart Parking Lot

Recent Posts