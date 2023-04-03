WJOL’s Morning Host Wins Award at GACS

The 15th annual Guardian Angel Dancing with our Local Stars was held on Saturday night. Previous winners of the event participated and Jamie Shimer from Hometown National Bank was the winner, but also our very own Scott Slocum was awared the 2023 volunteer of the year for his work with Guardian Angel. Every year WJOL highlights the dancers and brings awareness to the community through interviews with GACS during October’s Domestic Violence Awareness month and April during Sexual Assault Awareness month. More than 500 people attended Saturday’s event at Bobak’s in Woodridge the major fundraiser for GACS.