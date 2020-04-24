Workforce Center of Will County Offers Many Opportunities Through On The Job Training program
The COVID-19 crisis has dramatically impacted the workforce across the nation. Many people have lost their jobs and are looking for alternate career paths. Locally, the Workforce Division (WSD) of Will County, through its Employment and Employee Services, is offering paid On the Job Training in a variety of essential employment sectors.
“We are excited about this partnership to connect people who are anxious to get back to work with available jobs,” said Susan Flessner, director of the WSD. “These are good paying jobs that will help people during this difficult crisis.”
At 10:00 a.m., every Monday, an On the Job Training Orientation is being held online by the Workforce Center of Will County. The program is led by Tiana Griffin who said there are many quality jobs in Will County.
“These full time jobs have wages beginning at $12.85 per hour in fields such as manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, transportation, and warehousing and logistics,” Griffin said.
The Employment and Employee Services staff can help people update their resume, improve their skill sets, and help prepare for an interview. In some instances, Griffin said companies are looking for immediate hires.
“We encourage any Will County resident to contact our office and learn more about the job search services available to them,” Griffin said. “Additionally, we also encourage any business owner looking for quality employees to contact us. We do the pre-screening work so only qualified applicants are connected with the open positions.”
Space is limited at the weekly orientations on Mondays, so interested applicants are required to register by calling (815) 724-1546. Information about other services and training opportunities at the WSD to be accessed by visiting the website: www.jobs4people.org.