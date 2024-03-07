You Can Bid On Vintage Pieces From The Launching Pad and Even The Gemini Giant In Wilmington

The Gemini Giant and the Launching Pad in Wilmington are up for auction. The contents of the restaurant are being sold piece by piece.

Grafe Auction is holding the sale:

The historic Launching Pad Drive-In, a beloved icon on Route 66 in Wilmington, Illinois, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Americana through an online auction. An incredible array of items steeped in history and nostalgia are up for grabs, including the famous 28-foot “Gemini Giant” fiberglass statue that has welcomed travelers for decades. The auction features an extensive collection of memorabilia, signage, and equipment that tell the story of this legendary roadside attraction, such as the eye-catching “Launching Pad” metal building signs, vintage Coca-Cola decor, and classic diner furnishings like retro chrome stools and custom Route 66 themed tables. Restaurant equipment essentials are also available, including self-contained coolers, ice machines, and kitchen appliances. Don’t miss your chance to own a slice of Route 66 history and bring home a treasure from this iconic property that has captured the hearts of generations.

