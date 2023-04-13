1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Federal Judge Hearing Arguments On Illinois Assault Weapons Ban

April 13, 2023 12:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Gun-rights supporters are making their case against Illinois‘ assault weapons ban.  A federal judge in East St. Louis heard arguments yesterday from gun owners who oppose the ban and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, which claims the law is constitutional.  The case is a consolidation of several lawsuits challenging the law.  The suits were filed by groups including the Illinois State Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

