Oberweis Plans To Lay Off Workers At North Aurora Plant After Filing For Chapter 11 Reorganization

Oberweis Dairy plans to close its North Aurora Plant and begin laying off 127 workers according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The dairy and ice cream company filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on Friday, April 12th. In a press release on their website which states they were, “forced to make some very difficult decisions related to the structure of our company.”

The company expects to continue operating saying, “The intent of this filing is to seek debt relief while the company continues to operate in the ordinary course of business as a sale is pursued.”

Oberweis Dairy is owned by the family of Republican state politician Jim Oberweis. The company has been in business for four generations within the Oberweis family.

Founded in 1927 by a Aurora dairy farmer, Peter Oberweis began selling milk from the back of his horse-drawn wagon, according to the company’s website.

The company first started selling ice cream in 1951.

Job cuts will being at the North Aurora plant on June 11th. No word if any Oberweis Ice Cream & Dairy stores will close.

Locations in Chicagoland, St. Louis, Indiana and Michigan.